Habits for Mac
Launching today
Sync your habit tracking progress across Mac and iPhone
A simple yet powerful daily habit tracker that's perfect for creating new, positive habits and breaking free from bad ones. Already available on iPhone and iPad, Habits has just released a dedicated macOS app so you can sync with iCloud on your beloved Mac!
Hi, I'm David, the app creator 👋
I released Habits for iOS last year and decided to create a companion Mac app last week, so you can now sync your habit progress on yet another device!
After months of effort, Habits now supports:
🧑💻 iOS, iPadOS, and macOS apps that sync data privately with iCloud
📲 Home Screen, Lock Screen, StandBy mode, and Control Center widgets
📅 Alternate overview grids or weekly progress views
🤖 Siri, Shortcuts, and Spotlight, including automations with Apple Watch
🤔 Reminder notifications: Both simple in-app notifications and more advanced ones via Shortcuts
📊 Charts and Stats for long-term insights
🎨 Customization options for app and widget appearances, fonts, and app icons
💬 Accessibility support including voice over, light and dark mode, and large size fonts and dynamic UI elements, and reduced motion
Please let me know what you think of the app and anything else you'd like to see it do 😄