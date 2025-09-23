Launching today
GroupTab enhances app switching on macOS. Arrange running apps into labeled, row‑based groups, cycle through each group as usual, or hop between groups to keep context and cut clutter.
Hey Product Hunt! I built GroupTab because the default app switcher on macOS often feels chaotic when I'm juggling different "modes" of work or many apps running at the same time.
GroupTab is a grouped app switcher, an alternative to the default macOS app switcher . Instead of cycling through a long list of apps, you organize them into visual rows and jump between groups instantly. It's perfect for keyboard-heavy users, developers, designers, or anyone who keeps many apps running simultaneously.
I'd love your feedback! The app is $1.99 but I'm making it free until September 26th so people can try it out and see if it clicks for them. No point charging for something if it doesn't actually improve your workflow.
Thanks for taking a look, your comments will help shape where we take GroupTab.
Finally a proper solution for macOS app switcher chaos! Def trying the free version, tho I wonder how it handle apps with multiple windows.
HireSplit
This looks really cool! I’m impressed by the real, time collaboration feature. How does it work when multiple people are discussing the same tab?
I’ve seen so many posts about how hard it is to keep track of shared links. People are always frustrated with not being able to find what their teammates sent.
If you want to connect with those who really need this solution, there are plenty of conversations happening around this issue.
