Share and run automations with no installs or setup

Gromet lets you turn Python scripts into one-click automations your team can run instantly. No installs, no dependencies, no terminal. Write once, share with a Gromet Vault key, and teammates can run it in seconds.
ProductivitySaaSDeveloper Tools
Darshan Desai
Hey! 👋

I built Gromet because running and sharing Python automations has always been a pain, especially when sharing simple automations with non-technical teams: installs, dependencies, broken environments, and confused teammates.

With Gromet, you just write your script, define inputs in YAML, and share it with a Vault key. Your teammates can run it instantly with no installs and no setup.

This is our MVP launch 🚀 and I’d love your feedback. What Python tasks would you turn into one-click tools for your non-tech teammates?

Thanks for checking it out!

Darshan :)

