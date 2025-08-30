Launching today
Gromet
Share and run automations with no installs or setup
7 followers
Gromet lets you turn Python scripts into one-click automations your team can run instantly. No installs, no dependencies, no terminal. Write once, share with a Gromet Vault key, and teammates can run it in seconds.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•SaaS•Developer Tools
Gromet
Hey! 👋
I built Gromet because running and sharing Python automations has always been a pain, especially when sharing simple automations with non-technical teams: installs, dependencies, broken environments, and confused teammates.
With Gromet, you just write your script, define inputs in YAML, and share it with a Vault key. Your teammates can run it instantly with no installs and no setup.
This is our MVP launch 🚀 and I’d love your feedback. What Python tasks would you turn into one-click tools for your non-tech teammates?
Thanks for checking it out!
Darshan :)