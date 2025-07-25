Gridapps Testimonials helps to collect, manage, edit & showcase video testimonials with ease. From smart forms to studio editor, widgets, Wall of Love & case studies, everything you need to turn customer love into growth. Fast, powerful, and built for trust.
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋
I’m Saravana, founder of GridApps, and I’m thrilled to introduce our very first product — Testimonials by GridApps!
Why did we build this?
We noticed something strange in our own startup journey:
Even when we had happy customers, getting testimonials from them felt like pulling teeth.
The few that did come in were often text-only, lacked emotion, or buried somewhere in an email thread. Yet, we knew from experience that real stories from real users convert better than any pitch deck.
So, we built Testimonials — a simple yet powerful way to capture, organize, and showcase video and written testimonials, all in one place.
What makes GridApps Testimonials different?
📹 Frictionless Video Collection
Send a link, and users can record a video directly from their phone or laptop — no logins, no downloads, just click & record.
✍️ Structured Written Testimonials
Want a quote instead of a video? Set custom questions and collect written feedback that actually tells a story.
🖼️ Beautiful Wall of Love Widgets
Embed testimonials on your site in minutes with modern, responsive layouts that match your brand.
🔍 Smart Sorting & Filters
Segment testimonials by feature, persona, or industry — make your proof work smarter, not harder.
🌍 Multi-language Support
Collect testimonials from global users in any language and present them natively.
🔗 Public Pages & Sharable Links
Show off your best reviews with SEO-friendly public pages you can share anywhere.
Who’s it for?
Early-stage founders who want to build trust quickly
Marketers launching a new product or feature
Sales teams looking for proof points by persona or use case
Customer success teams wanting to celebrate wins
Coaches & educators showcasing client transformations
Ecommerce brands collecting post-purchase reviews
Agencies & consultants proving results with client stories
Why now?
In 2025, SaaS buyers are smarter than ever. They skip long demos, ignore cold pitches, and rely on peer opinions.
Your website looks nice, but your customers can sell your product better than you ever could.
Let them do the talking — with Testimonials.
🎁 Special Launch Offer
To celebrate our PH debut, we’re offering 25% off on all plans for the first 3 months.
Use code PHLOVE25 at checkout — valid until July 31st, 11:59 PM PT.
Really excited for you all to check it out, and hear your thoughts!
Huge thanks to @kevin for hunting us!
@kevin @iamsaravanaa Anyone using this for post-purchase reviews
Would love to see your wall of love
Congrats @iamsaravanaa & Team.
Testimonials are such a powerful trust builder, love that you're making it easier for businesses to collect and showcase them. This is essential for conversion and long-term credibility. Excited to see how this evolves! Wishing you all the success 🚀
@veluloganathan Thanks so much for the kind words and support! 🙌
We truly believe in the power of testimonials and are excited to keep improving how businesses capture and showcase trust. Appreciate you being part of the journey! 🚀
@veluloganathan Thank you so much Velu! 🙌 That means a lot to us. We're big believers in the power of social proof, and we're just getting started on making testimonials effortless and impactful for every business. Excited to keep building and evolving — appreciate the support! 🚀
Freshsales CRM 🚀
Congrats Saravana, great product. simple straight forward solution.
@hobbeezganesh Thanks for your kind words. I'm glad that Gridapps Testimonials solved your collection and management of testimonials.