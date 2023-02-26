Graphy
The fastest way to visualize and share your data.
Graphy is praised for its intuitive and visually appealing data visualization capabilities, making it a popular choice for users seeking to create interactive charts and graphs effortlessly. The platform is noted for its user-friendly interface and real-time collaboration features, which enhance efficiency and visual impact. A maker review from Chronicle highlights Graphy's seamless integration for creating interactive visuals. While most feedback is positive, one user reported significant issues with the platform's functionality and customer support, indicating potential areas for improvement. Overall, Graphy is well-regarded for its ease of use and design.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Andrey, co-founder of Graphy.
Most people still struggle with messy spreadsheets, formulas, pivot tables, and clunky tools.
Graphy takes your raw data and instantly turns it into clear, professional, presentation-ready graphs, with the story built in.
Just a few steps:
🔍 Connect your data
📊 Get the best chart auto-generated, or ask AI
✏️ customise, annotate, and highlight key points
📤 Share anywhere: slides, docs, websites, email etc.
We built our own data engine from the ground up to work seamlessly with AI, so Graphy doesn’t rely on LLMs to “guess” your numbers. That means you get accurate results.
And it's blazing fast, graphs generate instantly, even with big, messy datasets.
Would love for you to check it out, try it with your own data, and let us know what you think!
https://graphy.app
Thanks so much for the support 💜
Andrey and team
totally echo the “data superpowers” promise—I imported a 60 k-row marketing CSV last night, and within three clicks I had an interactive funnel that the whole team could annotate in real time. The Slack-like comments inside each chart removed three separate feedback meetings from my calendar. Biggest win so far: sharing a live dashboard with non-technical stakeholders who can now toggle filters without breaking anything. A tiny wishlist item: let me lock specific tiles so accidental drags don’t shift layouts. Otherwise, Graphy is the first BI tool my designers actually enjoy opening.
We’ve been using Graphy at DeepGuard to quickly verify spend data, visualize token costs per user, and surface key insights. Makes complex data instantly clear and presentation-ready.
