Graphite
The AI-powered pull request toolchain4.8•83 reviews•
Launched on March 19th, 2025
Launched on October 1st, 2024
Launched on September 19th, 2023
Graphite is highly praised for enhancing code review efficiency and speeding up software delivery. It is particularly valued for its pull request stacking feature, which is beneficial for teams working across different time zones, as noted by Product Hunt. Central (YC S24) and Clockwise also commend Graphite for encouraging smaller, focused pull requests, leading to cleaner workflows and faster shipping with fewer bugs. Users appreciate its intuitive interface and the significant time savings it offers.
What you’ll get with Graphite Chat
Graphite Chat is now live in beta and free during this period for all Graphite users. With Graphite chat, you can:
Understand the diff without digging. Highlight any lines, ask a question, and Chat will respond based on the full codebase and linked PR history. It knows the code you’ve already reviewed.
Get instant, customized suggestions. Need a test? A refactor? Pattern mismatch? Chat understands your code style based on existing code and can offer customized fixes.
Make changes in seconds—not minutes. Use the Chat-powered IDE to review suggested changes in context. You can add lines, run tests, and commit changes–no local checkout required.
Merge when ready. Once you’ve incorporated edits into your PR, you can merge those changes without ever having to leave the same window.
Vibe coding is fun, but fixing bugs makes you panic!
I'm curious how you guys are able to make it have context for the entire codebase, it's kind of incredible. Especially for large projects