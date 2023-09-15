I was a skeptic at first, and then became a believer the second I merged my first meaningful stack. The team is super thoughtful about what they build and the overall UX. I love the focus on both the CLI experience and the UI experience. It's unlocked so much productivity and focus for me when developing, and has become an indispensable part of my workload. Bravo to the team!!

2yr ago