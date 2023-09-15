Graphite

The AI-powered pull request toolchain

Graphite helps teams on GitHub ship higher quality software, faster.
Graphite Chat

The agentic code review experience.
Graphite Chat is your AI-powered reviewer, built right into every pull request. It has full context on your entire codebase to explain diffs, suggest improvements, generate tests, or fix failing CI—and commit the changes instantly. Free while in beta.
What you’ll get with Graphite Chat

Graphite Chat is now live in beta and free during this period for all Graphite users. With Graphite chat, you can:

  • Understand the diff without digging. Highlight any lines, ask a question, and Chat will respond based on the full codebase and linked PR history. It knows the code you’ve already reviewed.

  • Get instant, customized suggestions. Need a test? A refactor? Pattern mismatch? Chat understands your code style based on existing code and can offer customized fixes.

  • Make changes in seconds—not minutes. Use the Chat-powered IDE to review suggested changes in context. You can add lines, run tests, and commit changes–no local checkout required.

  • Merge when ready. Once you’ve incorporated edits into your PR, you can merge those changes without ever having to leave the same window.

Dongnan

Vibe coding is fun, but fixing bugs makes you panic!

I'm curious how you guys are able to make it have context for the entire codebase, it's kind of incredible. Especially for large projects