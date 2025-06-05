Gradients FM
Launching today
300+ unique background gradients & wallpapers
300+ high-quality gradient & abstract backgrounds – perfect for web apps, social graphics, and creative projects. Available as 4K, FHD, and optimized WebP formats for crisp visuals and fast performance.
BrandBird
Hey Product Hunters 😻
Today I want to introduce Gradients.fm ✨
It's a rich gallery with 300+ backgrounds, gradients, and wallpapers. Ready-to-use on your designs and apps.
45 Collections
300+ Graphics
Weekly Updates
Made by both AI & humans (aka me)
4K, Full-HD, and WebP formats
I'd really love to learn your thoughts in the comments section, or even better, see your creation with the graphics.
Cheers,
Jim 🫶