Subscribe
Sign in
GPTRecap

GPTRecap

Launching today

The Spotify Wrapped of ChatGPT. See your AI life.

26 followers

Visit website
Work & ProductivityAI

See your ChatGPT Wrapped. Upload your data.zip or json to reveal your top topics, IQ score, personality traits, profanity usage, AI relationship dynamics, and more. No sign-up. Runs in-browser. Private by default. Like Spotify Wrapped – for your chats.

© 2025 Product Hunt