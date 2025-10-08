Launching today
Now you can vibe code with your voice

Google AI Studio now lets you vibe code with your voice. Hit the mic, describe what you need, and watch it build. The AI strips out filler words and false starts, turning your natural speech into clean prompts. No typing, no friction—just talk and build.
Pretty stoked to share this really powerful launch from Google AI Studio where you can simply just yap to build an app using voice commands.
