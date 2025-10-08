Launching today
Google AI Studio
Now you can vibe code with your voice
31 followers
Google AI Studio now lets you vibe code with your voice. Hit the mic, describe what you need, and watch it build. The AI strips out filler words and false starts, turning your natural speech into clean prompts. No typing, no friction—just talk and build.
Free Options
Artificial Intelligence•Audio•Vibe coding
Launch Team
