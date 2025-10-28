Launching today
GoMask.ai
Instant compliant test data for engineering teams
2 followers
Instant compliant test data for engineering teams
2 followers
Test data bottlenecks kill velocity. Teams wait days for data refreshes or secretly use production. GoMask delivers instant, compliant test data through schema-aware masking and AI synthesis. Minutes, not days. Compliance built-in, not bolted on.
Free Options
Launch tags:SaaS•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Rumi.io — Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted
GoMask.ai
Hi Product Hunt
I'm Alex, co-founder of GoMask.
We built this because we kept watching the same problem everywhere. Engineering teams stuck waiting days for test data. QA blocked. DevOps pipelines stalled. Data engineers spending hours manually masking PII. And honestly, most people just quietly using production data because nothing else actually works.
Two weeks ago I asked data engineers on Reddit how much time they lose to this. Top response by upvotes was: "Everywhere I've worked, everybody ended up secretly working off prod."
That's not a compliance problem. That's a tooling problem.
So we built GoMask. Schema-aware masking that preserves relationships. AI-powered synthetic data for edge cases. Real-time preview before deployment. Plugs into Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab. GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, SOX ready from day one.
From days to minutes. From compliance risk to audit-ready logs.
The timing matters now because AI is suddenly making clean, structured data critical. Technical debt teams ignored for years is blocking new initiatives. Test data infrastructure needs to be as reliable as CI/CD.
We're offering a free tier to get started, no card needed. Usage-based pricing after that.
Would love your feedback.