An agentic chat platform for your team, your tools, and AI

Glue is the first platform for agentic team chat, where humans, their tools, and AI collaborate side by side. With native AI, goal-oriented threads, and MCP-powered workflows, teams can cut noise and turn conversations into outcomes.
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Evan, cofounder and CEO of Glue. We’re launching MCP-powered agentic team chat. It's like a co-working space for people, tools, and AI agents.
🧩 The problem
Team chat has become noisy, cluttered, and disconnected from the actual work. More importantly, AI is bolted on as an afterthought, not built right into the flow of conversation where you need it. Also, legacy chat platforms make it hard to connect your own tools or access your own data.
✅ The answer is Glue
Glue is team chat built for productivity alongside AI agents.
- Agentic AI for everyone: Glue AI works 1:1 with you or multiplayer with your team, helping discover, plan, and take action right in the conversation.
- MCP-powered tools: Connect hundreds of apps like Linear, Notion, and Github—or bring your own internal tools—so Glue AI can move work forward for you.
- Goal-oriented threads: Instead of endless channels, threads keep discussions organized and outcome-driven.
- Open data: Everything you create is yours. Secure, yet portable and extensible by design.
👥 Who it’s for
We believe everyone can get value from agentic team chat, but we’ve seen early traction with fast-moving startups, engineering teams, and product orgs who want the most productive team chat environment available.
🚀 Getting started
You can try Glue free today at glue.ai or book a 1:1 demo to see how it could work for your team.
Hi everyone! 👋 I’m Dana, Head of Operations at Glue. When I joined over three years ago (😱), I was the only non-dev on a tiny stealth team — wearing every hat from sales to product to support. Fast forward to today: our team has grown 4x, shipped countless features, and built an entire company around the product we use every day to run it.
The clarity, organization, and effortless execution that Glue enables made that growth possible — without the usual startup chaos. 🚀
The Head of Ops role is often nebulous and always changing. The one constant is the need to keep everything connected: people, information, and priorities. Glue has been my lifeline for that — it keeps me in sync with what’s happening across the company without losing sight of the details that matter.
And now, with the explosion of MCP tools running directly inside Glue, my life has gotten exponentially easier. Whether I’m pulling data from our sales pipeline or synthesizing feedback for our product roadmap, Glue AI feels like having a real assistant by my side. 🤖
As a non-technical user, AI has often felt magical in theory but underwhelming in practice — until now. If you’ve ever felt the same, comment below or reach out to learn more about how we make magic in Glue. 🪄
Hi Product Hunt!
I’m Jason, Head of Design here at Glue. 👋
I’m really excited about today’s launch. We’ve been working hard to build something that feels familiar but unlocks brand-new, powerful workflows for you and your team.
I’ve spent much of my career working on communication tools, and this is by far my favorite one. Glue’s simple threaded model makes it easy to maintain focus and stay on task throughout the day. We use Glue all day, every day to build Glue—and I can’t imagine using any other work chat tool again. 😎
Bringing agents into the conversation alongside your team is a huge unlock. Being able to create Linear issues with the context of your active thread or find and update Notion pages without switching contexts is an exciting evolution of the core experiences we’ve known for the last decade in our work chat tools.
We’re buzzing with ideas for the future of how you and your team can interact with agents directly in threads, looping in the right tools and team members at the right time. As a designer, we are at the beginning of a very exciting time as our tools evolve and get smarter.
Don’t waste any time—get started at glue.ai today.
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Sadia, a Senior Technical Program Manager who joined Glue last November. My job is all about connecting the dots, between people, tools, and processes to ensure we're working on the highest priorities, staying on track, listening to customers, and planning strategically for the future.
The TPM Challenge: If you're a TPM, you know the struggle: your day is spent jumping between Slack, Linear, Notion, Google Docs, Jira, Asana, and a dozen other tools just to get a complete picture of what's happening across design, engineering, marketing, support, and sales. By the time you've context-switched through all these platforms, half your day is gone.
Enter Glue AI: This is where Glue AI has transformed how I work. Instead of tool-hopping, I can:
Search across everything: Find that critical design doc, engineering thread, or customer feedback without remembering which tool it lives in
Create and update work items: Spin up Linear issues, Notion pages, or Google Docs without leaving my conversation
Stay in context: Have meaningful discussions with my teams while having instant access to all our connected tools
Work faster: Let Glue AI help me draft updates, summarize threads, or pull together status reports
The Real Impact: As a TPM, my effectiveness comes from reducing friction and keeping teams aligned. Glue AI eliminates the "wait, where did we discuss that?" moments and the "let me switch to Linear to check on that" interruptions. Everything I need to connect people, track progress, and drive execution is right where I'm already communicating.
If you're a TPM, PM, or anyone who lives at the intersection of multiple teams and tools, Glue AI is worth checking out. It's not just another productivity tool: it's the unified workspace we've all been waiting for.
Hi! I’m Tanya, driving Growth Marketing at Glue 👋
We use Glue every day to build Glue - which means I get to see firsthand how it transforms, how teams communicate and stay focused. I’m especially excited about shaping our brand positioning to show how Glue stands apart and to connect with dev communities where we deliver the most value.
We’re always open to chatting with teams looking for better ways to get stuff done - especially if you’re curious how MCP can streamline work across your favorite tools. 💬
I'm Luke, Lead Frontend Engineer at Glue.
Over the past year, I've had the opportunity to work with this incredible team to build something we're all really proud of! We use our product everyday, so the team is incredibly engaged in creating a fantastic user experience.
Incorporating AI and MCP right into our team chat has streamlined so many of the processes that have historically been cumbersome as an engineer. Glue AI can take a conversation with my team, turn it into a Linear issue, and assign it without ever leaving the thread - no more jumping back and forth between apps to transfer info, Glue does it for you! On top of that, the threaded conversation model makes it so much easier to reduce noice and be involved only where I need to be.
Glue changed the way I work and I'm confident it could do the same for you! 🙌
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Diego, Senior frontend engineer at Glue.
As someone who has worked at Glue from day 1, I've seen almost all the stages of the product and team, always evolving to become better and to take advantage of new opportunities and tools to help teams to improve how they collaborate.
I'm proud of what we have achieved as a small but very talented team and happy more and more people are finding a new way to become more productive without having to put more effort on it.
The first time we saw AI integrations in Glue felt magical, even after some time, you can still get surprised by all the new possibilities that AI and MCP integrations can bring to the table.
What I like the most about working at Glue is that I can learn something new almost every day. I recently learned a new way to be more organized and stay focused on the topics and tasks that are of my interest.