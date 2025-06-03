Subscribe
Sign in
GitHub Chat

GitHub Chat

Chat with any github repository, file or wiki

118 followers

Visit website
AI Coding AssistantsAI ChatbotsChrome Extensions

Chat with any repository, file or wiki, directly on GitHub! Get our new browser extension, or simply replace "github.com" with "githubchat.ai", and get instant answers about any project's documentation, code, or wiki content with AI.

© 2025 Product Hunt