GitHub Chat
Chat with any github repository, file or wiki
Chat with any repository, file or wiki, directly on GitHub! Get our new browser extension, or simply replace "github.com" with "githubchat.ai", and get instant answers about any project's documentation, code, or wiki content with AI.
Upon popular demand, GitHub Chat is now available **directly on GitHub**!
Try our new Chromium extension (eg. Chrome, Edge, Arc, Dia, Brave, Opera), or simply replace "github.com" with "githubchat.ai", to speak to any readme, file or wiki page on GitHub, so you can easily get familiar with it and get instant answers.
eg.
https://github.com/blueraai/univ...
→
https://githubchat.ai/blueraai/u...
🆕 or directly on GitHub: https://chromewebstore.google.co...
Hope this helps!
Made with ♥ by a small indie team in New York.
More info: https://bluera.ai
Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/7g9SrEc5yT