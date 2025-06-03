GitHub Chat
Launching today
Chat with any github repository, file or wiki
Replace "github.com" with "githubchat.ai" to chat with any GitHub repository, file or wiki. Get instant answers about any GitHub project's documentation, code, or wiki content with AI.
GitHub Chat
Speak to any readme, file or wiki page on GitHub, so you can easily get familiar with it and get instant answers. Simply navigate to the page you want to chat with, and replace "github.com" with "githubchat.ai".
eg.
https://github.com/blueraai/universal-intelligence
→
https://githubchat.ai/blueraai/universal-intelligence
Hope this helps!
