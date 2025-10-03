Launching today
Ghost Note

An innovative privacy focused approach to code documentation

Ghost Note is a VS Code extension that lets you attach comments directly to the symbols in your codebase — without modifying the source code. Attach comments, images, videos, and tags to symbols in your codebase, without ever touching the code.
I’m Leyton, creator of Ghost Note, a VS Code extension featured on the VS Marketplace homepage in 2025. Website: https://www.ghostnotedev.com Problem: Code comments clutter repos, external docs go stale, and bookmarks break when code moves. Developers need a way to capture personal notes without polluting version control. Solution: Ghost Note lets you attach private notes to functions, classes, and variables. Notes survive refactors, stay hidden from Git, and can include docs, images, or media—making large codebases easier to navigate.
