An innovative privacy focused approach to code documentation
An innovative privacy focused approach to code documentation
Ghost Note is a VS Code extension that lets you attach comments directly to the symbols in your codebase — without modifying the source code. Attach comments, images, videos, and tags to symbols in your codebase, without ever touching the code.
SaaS•Privacy•Developer Tools
