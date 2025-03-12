Subscribe
Sign in
Gemini Robotics

Gemini Robotics

Bringing AI into the Physical World

100 followers

Visit website

Gemini Robotics from Google Deepmind, is the Gemini 2.0-based AI models for robots. Multimodal, general, interactive, and dexterous. Powers ALOHA 2, Apptronik Apollo, and more.

© 2025 Product Hunt