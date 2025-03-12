Gemini Robotics
Bringing AI into the Physical World
Gemini Robotics from Google Deepmind, is the Gemini 2.0-based AI models for robots. Multimodal, general, interactive, and dexterous. Powers ALOHA 2, Apptronik Apollo, and more.
Gemini Robotics from Google Deepmind, is the Gemini 2.0-based AI models for robots. Multimodal, general, interactive, and dexterous. Powers ALOHA 2, Apptronik Apollo, and more.
Launched on March 14th, 2025
Hi everyone!
Google's most powerful cloud model for robotics, Gemini Robotics, now has a more lightweight version that runs directly on-device. What's surprising is just how capable this new on-device model is; in many scenarios, its performance is almost on par with the full cloud version.
This model is designed for real-world dexterity and can adapt to new tasks and even different robots (like the Franka and Apollo bots) with as few as 50-100 demonstrations. And because it runs locally, it's great for applications where low latency or a lack of internet connectivity is a factor.
Google is also releasing a Gemini Robotics SDK to help developers evaluate and fine-tune the model, which is a great step for the robotics community. The model itself is available through their trusted tester program.