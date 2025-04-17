Gemini 2.5 Flash
Gemini 2.5 Flash, is now in preview, offering improved reasoning while prioritizing speed and cost efficiency for developers.
Launched on April 18th, 2025
Impressive to see Google optimizing not just for intelligence but also for speed and cost. Does Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite offer any fine-tuning or custom instruction capabilities for enterprise-level workflows?