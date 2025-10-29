The Gatling AI Assistant for VS Code accelerates how developers create, explain, and optimize performance tests. Generate Gatling simulations in JavaScript, TypeScript, Scala, Java, or Kotlin, directly from your IDE. Understand and refine existing code with AI-powered insights. Stay in full control with a BYO-LLM model, supporting OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, and Azure OpenAI. Fast. Transparent. Developer-first.