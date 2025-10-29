Launching today
Gatling AI Assistant for VS Code
AI-powered load testing, right inside your IDE
14 followers
AI-powered load testing, right inside your IDE
14 followers
The Gatling AI Assistant for VS Code accelerates how developers create, explain, and optimize performance tests. Generate Gatling simulations in JavaScript, TypeScript, Scala, Java, or Kotlin, directly from your IDE. Understand and refine existing code with AI-powered insights. Stay in full control with a BYO-LLM model, supporting OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, and Azure OpenAI. Fast. Transparent. Developer-first.
Interactive
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Rumi.io — Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted
Gatling AI Assistant for VS Code
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We built the Gatling AI Assistant for VS Code to help developers move faster, from idea to performance test in minutes.
Unlike generic coding assistants, ours is built for test-as-code. It understands your Gatling simulations, helps you write, explain, and optimize them, and integrates directly with your IDE.
We’re most proud that it’s transparent and developer-controlled: you bring your own LLM (OpenAI, Claude, Azure) and keep full control over cost and data.
You can download the Assistant on VS Code Marketplace.
Can’t wait to hear your feedback and see what you build with it! 🚀
Gatling AI Assistant for VS Code
Hi Product Hunt, we know that writing and maintaining tests is a frequent pain point for developers. Our new AI Assistant for VS Code helps create and improve Gatling load tests without needing to toggle back and forth to the documentation or Stack Overflow.
The extension works inside an existing Gatling project, its easy to start with the JavaScript/TypeScript or Java SDKs.
We will be hanging out here all day, so let us know if you have any questions or feedback!
Download the extension here: VS Code Marketplace.