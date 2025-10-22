Launching today

Foundation: Galactic Frontier

Adventure into Issac Asimov's epic sci-fi universe

10 followers

Visit website
Foundation: Galactic Frontier (FGF) is a sci-fi strategy game based on Issac Asimov's Foundation series, officially licensed by Apple TV and Skydance. In FGF, player play as a trader and navigate through a universe where the Galactic Empire slowly crumbles.
Foundation: Galactic Frontier gallery image
Foundation: Galactic Frontier gallery image
Foundation: Galactic Frontier gallery image
Foundation: Galactic Frontier gallery image
Foundation: Galactic Frontier gallery image
Foundation: Galactic Frontier gallery image
Foundation: Galactic Frontier gallery image
Foundation: Galactic Frontier gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
AndroidAdventure GamesSimulation Games
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Chris Messina
Hunter
📌

Loved Foundation on @Apple TV — curious if the game adaptation will live up to the series.

Mantle
Mantle
Free cap table management platform for modern founders
Promoted