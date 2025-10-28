Launching today
FormAI
AI Gymbro that fixes your form, and plans your next move.
17 followers
AI Gymbro that fixes your form, and plans your next move.
17 followers
AI gym bro with eyes. Sees what machine you're using, roasts your form (nicely), prevents injuries, and plans your whole session. Real-time corrections + next exercise recommendations. Like having a coach who actually watches you.
Free
Launch tags:Health & Fitness•Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Rumi.io — Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted
FormAI