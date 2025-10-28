Launching today
AI Gymbro that fixes your form, and plans your next move.

AI gym bro with eyes. Sees what machine you're using, roasts your form (nicely), prevents injuries, and plans your whole session. Real-time corrections + next exercise recommendations. Like having a coach who actually watches you.
Health & FitnessProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Julian
Maker
Why I built this: I was tired of working out blind. Most people (including me) had no idea if their form was actually correct until they got injured or paid $$$ for a personal trainer. What's different: Unlike fitness apps that just count reps or show you videos, FormAI uses computer vision AI to actually watch you work out in real-time. It: 1. Recognizes which machine you're using 2. Spots form mistakes before they cause injury 3. Tells you exactly what exercise to do next for a complete workout We're bringing AI-first approach to fitness. Not another workout tracker – this is like having eyes on your form 24/7. What I'm most proud of: This concept isn't mainstream yet, but early testers are loving it. We're committed to pushing the boundaries of what AI can do for human performance. Immediate results, cutting-edge tech, accessible to everyone.
