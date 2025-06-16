FollowUp by AssetMule
Launching today
Turn sales calls into personalized follow-up assets
FollowUp by AssetMule turns your sales call transcripts into polished, personalized follow-up assets—instantly. Built for B2B SaaS sales reps who want to move quickly, help champions sell internally, and close deals up to 3x faster.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Justin, co-founder of AssetMule, and today we’re excited to launch FollowUp by AssetMule.
If you’ve ever wrapped a great sales call and then struggled to follow up with assets that actually reflect the conversation—this is for you.
FollowUp solves a simple but painful problem:
Most follow-ups are too slow, too generic, or too hard to personalize at scale.
FollowUp turns your sales call transcripts into polished, personalized follow-up assets—instantly.
Assets that speak directly to your buyer’s challenges, clearly show how you can help, and make it easy for your champion to sell internally.
❌ No more wall-of-text email recaps
❌ No more generic PDFs or decks no one reads
✅ Personalized follow-up assets that enable champions and fast-track purchasing decisions
It’s already helping B2B SaaS sales reps:
⚡ Follow up in minutes (not hours)
🎯 Build buyer confidence
🏁 Close deals up to 3x faster
You can try it 100% free at https://followup.assetmule.ai/. No signup or credit card required.
And as a thank you to the Product Hunt community, use code PHFOLLOWUP for 50% off your first 3 months of FollowUp Pro.
Thanks so much for checking it out—excited to hear what you think!