Instead of juggling everything at once, FlowStack lets you stack your tasks sequentially and use timers to stay focused on each one. It’s like time-blocking, but more flexible. It keeps you accountable to do the tasks you set out to do.
I built this to solve my own issue with procrastinating and struggling to focus on one task at a time. I used to look at a list of things or habits I should do, but not actually do them. This app makes me actually do the things I set out to do.

It's a tool that I think most people can use for their own benefit, but everyone should use it in different ways for their own goals and struggles, as it's very customizable but still simple to setup.

I'm a very user-centered developer, and I aim to contantly improve the app based on feedback.

