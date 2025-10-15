Launching today
FlouState
Discover you only debug 1% of your time
7 followers
Think you debug 50% of the time? Data shows it's 1%. Automatic work type tracking reveals where your coding time ACTUALLY goes—creating, debugging, refactoring, or exploring. Finally understand your real work patterns.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Time Tracking•Developer Tools
FirstSign: Ship with proof, not vibes — Auto-generated interviews + ICPs you can act on today.
FlouState
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Max here, founder of FlouState.
For years, I felt like an imposter developer. I thought I spent majority of my time debugging instead of building. Every day felt like I was just fixing problems instead of creating value.
Then I tracked my coding patterns for 30 days.
The result? I only debugged 1% of my time. One percent.
Turns out our brains are terrible at remembering how we spend our time. The frustrating stuff (debugging) sticks in our memory way more than the creative work. That's why I built FlouState.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
What makes FlouState different?
WakaTime tells you: "You coded 6 hours today" 📊
FlouState tells you: "You spent 3h creating, 2h exploring, 55m refactoring, 5m debugging" 🎯
It's not about tracking time. It's about understanding WHERE your time goes.
4 Work Types, Automatically Tracked:
🚀 Creating - Building new features (turns out, you do this more than you think!)
🔍 Exploring - Learning codebases (this is valuable work, not wasted time)
🔨 Refactoring - Improving existing code (not "unproductive")
🐛 Debugging - Fixing issues (probably way less than you think)
Privacy-first: We never capture your code content. Only activity patterns.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Launch Special
Everyone gets 30 days of Pro features (no credit card). Try it risk-free and see your real coding patterns.
After tracking 4,000+ hours across 150+ developers, here's what we've learned:
• Most devs debug 1-3% of their time (not 50%)
• 55% of time goes to creating new features
• 31% to exploring and learning
• 13% to refactoring
You're probably more productive than you think.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Try It Now:
1. Install the VS Code extension (link below)
2. Sign in (one-click OAuth)
3. Code for 5 minutes
4. See your first insight
Link: floustate.com
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Drop your thoughts below! I'm here all day to answer questions.
Special thanks to everyone who beta tested and gave feedback. This launch is for you.
- Max
Founder, FlouState