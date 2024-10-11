Flipt Cloud

Flipt Cloud

Feature flags. Powered by Git

Flipt Cloud simplifies feature management, storing all flag configuration in your GitHub repositories so you always control your data. Deploy, test, and roll back features effortlessly, treating feature flags as code for seamless releases and faster iteration.
Flipt v2

Flipt v2

Launching today
Feature flags for safe deployments, git-native & self-hosted
Stop breaking production with risky deployments. Deploy features safely through an intuitive UI that automatically syncs to Git. All the safety, none of the complexity.
fmerian
The @Flipt Cloud team is doubling down on self-hosting with Flipt v2, a ground-up rewrite built for:

  • Git-native workflows supporting more than just @GitHub (GitLab, Azure DevOps and more)

  • Self-hosting with zero dependencies (no DB, no Redis required)

  • CI/CD-friendly change review via proposals

  • Simple deployments — single binary, nothing else

  • Runs on any platform (Linux, macOS, Windows)

  • Infinitely scalable (no limits on the number of flags, users, or requests)

Let's support open-source products during Hacktoberfest. OSS ftw!