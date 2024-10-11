Flipt Cloud simplifies feature management, storing all flag configuration in your GitHub repositories so you always control your data. Deploy, test, and roll back features effortlessly, treating feature flags as code for seamless releases and faster iteration.
Feature flags for safe deployments, git-native & self-hosted
Flipt v2
Launching today
Stop breaking production with risky deployments. Deploy features safely through an intuitive UI that automatically syncs to Git. All the safety, none of the complexity.
Launch tags:Open Source•Developer Tools•GitHub
Launch Team
The @Flipt Cloud team is doubling down on self-hosting with Flipt v2, a ground-up rewrite built for:
Git-native workflows supporting more than just @GitHub (GitLab, Azure DevOps and more)
Self-hosting with zero dependencies (no DB, no Redis required)
CI/CD-friendly change review via proposals
Simple deployments — single binary, nothing else
Runs on any platform (Linux, macOS, Windows)
Infinitely scalable (no limits on the number of flags, users, or requests)
Let's support open-source products during Hacktoberfest. OSS ftw!