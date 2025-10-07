Launching today
Video collaboration platform built for how creatives actually work. Annotate videos visually, record in-depth feedback, add any reference on your screen.
Hey, Enrico here 🖖
This is Flask, it's Notion + Loom, but for video collaboration.
It's the best creative collaboration tool I've ever used. My goal is to make it yours as well.
When collaborating on videos for my YouTube channel with my team, I found myself dreading the moment I needed to give (or receive) creative feedback.
I spent hours writing 100s of long text comments trying to explain complex creative ideas in the supposed industry standard, Adobe's Frame.io
And while it has all sorts of advanced features, it missed the most important thing.
Creativity cannot be conveyed in a textbox.
So I spent the last 6 months designing, building and rebuilding Flask on my own. No team, no investors.
Thanks to the hundreds of people that used Flask during beta (who endured so many product changes) I realized what works and what doesn't, scrapped stupid design decisions, and realized what people truly value.
When I had a producer tell me: “I don't know, I used to hate working with Frame and going through feedback, but with this it feels kind of fun”, that's when I knew I was on the right track.
When for the last month I couldn't ever go back to any other tool that I used before, that's when I knew it was time to release it.
This is just the beginning. The goal is to build the fastest, most beautiful, most joyful creative collaboration tool in the world, not just for video, but for everything.
So thanks for the up-vote and enjoy Flask ❤️
- Enrico
Kudos to what you've accomplished here! I was confident you were going to create something amazing, and you absolutely delivered! Congratulations. I've already shared it with all my contacts in video editing and motion design. I have a strong feeling this will be a game changer for them.
Love it! Does it integrate with tools like Figma or Framer?