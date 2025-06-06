FlashDocs API
Launching today
FlashDocs lets you generate Google Slides and PowerPoint decks from your product — using just one API call. Markdown, charts, images, tables, merge tags, brand themes — all handled. Build it once, export stunning decks everywhere.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We’re Morten and Adam, co-founders of FlashDocs - and today we’re launching the slide export API we always wanted but could never find.
🚧 The Problem
If your product generates insights, summaries, or analysis - and your users want to export that into a custom branded slide deck - you’ve probably faced this mess:
Wrestling with XML and Google Slides API
Dealing with inconsistent branding and templates
Python or .js libraries without export to pptx or Google Slides
Or worse… having your users manually copy-paste into a deck
We hit these pain points again and again - at McKinsey, Google, and in our last startup. So we decided to fix it.
✅ The Solution
With a single API call, you can go from Markdown, JSON, or LLM output → into fully branded PowerPoint or Google Slides decks.
⚙️ Key Features
One API for both .pptx and Google Slides
Upload your own custom templates and branding
Use Markdown-to-Slides for LLMs & agent
Guaranteed brand safety (fonts, colors, layouts – locked in)
Automate tables, charts, images, and rich content
💡 Who’s using it
AI agents that auto-create meeting recaps & next-step decks
Revenue & GTM platforms that creates business cases & QBRs
Internal tools generating decks from structured data
SaaS apps offering “Export as slides” in days, not months
🎥 Demo
We made a short explainer video here: https://youtu.be/cHBrvp9E4OQ
(Or just test it live - you can get your API key for free.)
🚀 30-Day Free Trial for PH
You can try FlashDocs for free - no credit card needed:
🙏 Thank you!
Huge thanks to the PH team and to @fmerian for supporting our launch. We’re here all day answering questions, fixing bugs, and cheering on other launches.
We’d love your feedback:
What would you use FlashDocs to export?
What formats or integrations should we build next?
Want help building a quick POC? Just ask.
Here’s our team, who made this launch happen (👋 from NYC)
- Morten (@mortenatoren) + Adam(@adamkhakhar )
