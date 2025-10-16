Launching today
rename 100 files in under 2 minutes

Rename videos, photos, audio, pdfs with AI. Smart, automatic organization. Batch rename thousands of files in under 2-3 minutes for extremely cheap. (1000 renames for $10)
TravelPhotographyAudio
Basil Yusuf
I built File Renamer AI because my screenshots were out of control—“Screenshot 2025-10-14 at 3.07.22 PM (2).png” x 500 🙃. I wanted a fast way to auto-name photos and files by what’s actually in them, not just timestamps. If you try it, I’d love your feedback: * What naming rules do you wish existed? * Any edge cases it should handle (e.g., receipts, invoices, camera roll chaos)? * What would make it trustworthy enough for your whole library? I’m optimizing for speed, clear previews, and privacy (files stay yours, only using image models from gemini). Thanks for giving it a spin—drop ideas, bugs, or feature requests below!
khushal bapna

@basilyusuf1709 Using image models from Gemini for content-based file renaming is a game changer! Love the focus on speed and privacy. Curious, can it intelligently distinguish between receipts vs. personal photos for naming, or do edge cases still need manual review?

