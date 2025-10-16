Launching today
file renamer ai
rename 100 files in under 2 minutes
19 followers
Rename videos, photos, audio, pdfs with AI. Smart, automatic organization. Batch rename thousands of files in under 2-3 minutes for extremely cheap. (1000 renames for $10)
Free Options
Launch tags:Travel•Photography•Audio
Launch Team
file renamer ai
@basilyusuf1709 Using image models from Gemini for content-based file renaming is a game changer! Love the focus on speed and privacy. Curious, can it intelligently distinguish between receipts vs. personal photos for naming, or do edge cases still need manual review?