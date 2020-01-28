Fellow.ai
The Most Secure AI Meeting Assistant4.5•29 reviews•
792 followers
Launched on June 18th, 2025
Launched on September 10th, 2024
Launched on April 23rd, 2024
Fellow.ai is highly praised for its seamless integration into daily workflows, particularly in fast-paced, collaborative environments. Users appreciate its ability to transform meeting management with features like shared agendas, real-time note-taking, and AI-driven insights. The tool is noted for enhancing accountability and preparation, making it indispensable for managers and teams. While some users initially found the interface overwhelming, the template garden feature significantly increased its value. Overall, Fellow.ai is recognized for its intuitive design, robust security, and comprehensive meeting organization capabilities.
Hey Product Hunt community!
Excited to introduce our long-awaited new API, designed for security-conscious teams.
Fellow’s enterprise-ready API empowers your team with:
Detailed transcripts with speaker timestamps
Structured meeting notes
Contextual metadata for analysis
Admin-controlled access
90-day request logging for compliance
REST endpoints + code samples for fast implementation
With built-in encryption, audit logs, and security-first defaults, we’ve prioritized your data protection every step of the way.
Catch our live product launch event today to see the new API in action and how to use it: https://fellow.ai/live/fellow-api?utm_source=producthunt