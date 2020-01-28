Fellow.ai
When I hired a Chief of Staff, the first thing that I did was have them come with me to every meeting. I wanted them to understand all the context that I understood.
Yes, there were documents for them to read, but there was nothing quite as rich as the content of our conversations.
Fellow has the unique privilege of being there with me side by side for not only my meetings, but also the ones I decide to skip.
Today, we’re introducing “Ask Fellow”, which is like your very own AI Chief of Staff. What it can do is mind‑blowing.
Just this week, I had it:
Review all of my 1on1 meetings with one of my direct reports and build a comprehensive performance review.
Review what has been going on in our company over the last 90 days and create a comprehensive strategic document outlining opportunities to our board.
Go through and tell me about bottlenecks I should pay attention to across our company.
Act as an executive coach to me and give me feedback on how I interact with some of my team.
And yes, you can also use it to ask questions across all your meetings, find answers instantly, and trace them back to the exact moment they happened.
