Meet Thursday, your voice-powered email manager that flies through your inbox. Speak your thoughts and watch it triage, draft, follow-up with your most important threads and leads in seconds. Finally—you can work at the speed of thought and speech.
Hey Product Hunt!
I built Extra Thursday because my inbox was stealing my prime building hours. Managing my inbox meant spending entire mornings on email and admin instead of building and shipping products. Important leads would get buried in the noise, prospects would wait longer for responses, and as we all know, time kills all deals. I wanted those hours back for actual building.
Extra Thursday is a voice AI that manages and does all your email grunt work in seconds, not hours. Instead of typing and clicking through your inbox, you just talk to Thursday. "What's urgent today?" "Draft a response to the Acme lead." "Follow up on top-of-funnel threads from last week." It understands context and handles it for you.
Several of my YC X25 batchmates are already using Thursday. Namely to automatically catch and follow up on leads before they go cold and stay on top of urgent threads to keep their sales funnels moving.
It's super easy and no-commitment to try right now at extrathursday.app. It connects to Gmail and works on any device!
Coming soon: Asynchronous workflows where Thursday works 24/7 to stay on top of your inbox—imagine waking up every morning to a clean inbox with drafts ready, summaries of yesterday's emails, and follow-ups to dead threads all prepared for you.
I'd love any feedback you have: what worked, what didn’t work, what was difficult about using the application, what features you'd want to see, etc. The goal is getting you all back to building instead of drowning in email admin.
Give it a try and let me know what you think!
Such an interesting product! Honestly, I clicked in because the name Thursday immediately caught my attention—great choice. In a world where efficiency is everything, a voice-powered inbox assistant feels super relevant. I can see this boosting my workflow in a big way!
@janicelewis00 Thanks Janice, I completely agree! It's about time we move toward ambient interfaces where we don't have to type everything out. That's the future.