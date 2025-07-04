Exla FLOPs
Launching today
On-Demand GPU clusters - The Cheapest H100s Anywhere
Exla FLOPs is the only service where you can instantly spin up 64, 128, or more GPUs - no waitlists, no commitments. Just clusters at your command.
Exla FLOPs
Hello!
I'm very excited to launch this product!
We built this because during our own AI training and fine‑tuning, we hit a wall when trying to scale past 8 GPUs. We were manually stitching together nodes across different clouds, so we decided to productize the solution.
Exla FLOPs has the lowest pricing of H100s among any cloud providers.
The cluster is built for developers with insane availabilities for all types of GPUs.
We’re thrilled to see what you build with it! Your feedback means a lot!
We are looking to give out free credits as well. Please fill this out and we'll be depositing credits soon after: https://tally.so/forms/meGzgE