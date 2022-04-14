Espresso for Mac v3
The web editor for Mac is back.
The web editor for Mac is back.
This is the 2nd launch from Espresso for Mac v3. View more
The web editor for Mac with next-gen intelligence
Espresso v25.10
Launching today
This release is _big._ It brings next-generation intelligence to Espresso and a serious boost to editing power — while staying true to what makes Espresso fast, elegant, and genuinely Mac-native.
Originally created by @captainneutrino, Espresso, the elegant web editor for Mac is back, again?, bringing intelligent code completions, chat, and in-editor assistance — all running entirely on your Mac, with no code ever leaving your machine.
