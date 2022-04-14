Espresso for Mac v3

Espresso for Mac v3

The web editor for Mac is back.

Espresso v25.10

The web editor for Mac with next-gen intelligence
This release is _big._ It brings next-generation intelligence to Espresso and a serious boost to editing power — while staying true to what makes Espresso fast, elegant, and genuinely Mac-native.
Originally created by @captainneutrino, Espresso, the elegant web editor for Mac is back, again?, bringing intelligent code completions, chat, and in-editor assistance — all running entirely on your Mac, with no code ever leaving your machine.

