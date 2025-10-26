Launching today
EQUO
Explainable AI financial advisor for geeks.
43 followers
Explainable AI financial advisor for geeks.
43 followers
Made by the geeks for the geeks. EQUO is a multi-agent AI platform delivering personalized, explainable, and proactive financial guidance. We connect your accounts, understand your goals, and provide data-backed recommendations so that you can make smarter financial decisions with confidence.
Free Options
Launch tags:Fintech•SaaS•Personal Finance
Launch Team
Turbotic Automation AI — Anyone can Automate Anything
Anyone can Automate Anything
Promoted
EQUO
Hey Product Hunt! 🚀
We're thrilled to launch EQUO: an explainable, multi-agent "Financial Advisory Team" that gives you the "second opinion" you need for smarter investing.
What makes EQUO different?
EQUO uses specialized AI agents working together like map-reducing:
News Research Agent — tracks market-moving stories
Financial Reports Agent — analyzes earnings and fundamentals
Macro Data Agent — monitors economic indicators
Memory Agent — remembers your preferences and financial context
Every recommendation comes with Conclusion + Evidence + Risk + Visualization. Everything is fully explainable so you can understand the why behind every insight.
Our Philosophy:
ChatGPT gives you generic advice.
We don't want you to blindly follow AI investment advice.
Instead, EQUO acts as your intelligent second opinion!
By making AI's reasoning transparent and traceable, you can review, validate, and truly understand the logic.
This is the only way to build real trust and confidence in your financial decisions.
Would love your support with an upvote! ❤️ And we're here all day to answer any questions about how EQUO can help you invest smarter.
PopPop AI Vocal Remover
Congrats! This sounds cool. Have you made some money by following the suggestion?
EQUO
@charlenechen_123 Hahaha it stopped me from purchasing a Rolex after pulling my credit card info hahaha
EQUO
@charlenechen_123 Great question! EQUO actually suggested I invest in NVDA last month, and I ended up making some money by following that recommendation.
Finally, a financial advisor that actually explains the 'why' behind recommendations! Love how EQUO proactively spots opportunities I would've missed. Game changer for my financial planning.
EQUO
@lizzieyuan2025 Thank you Lizzie! EQUO is one of the few products that actually change people's lives in just a few minutes! We really hope EQUO will help u in that way too!!
Thrilled to see you launch today hope it goes really well for you
EQUO
@sanskarix Thank you Sanskar! Really appreciate your support!
A smart money tool that doesn't treat you like a child! As someone who loves digging into the data, the generic, over-simplified apps just don't cut it.
The generative UI and the multi-agent backend look fantastic. It’s like having a personal quant team in your pocket.
One question: How are you thinking about and handling the security and privacy of all that connected financial data?
Great work by the team! 👏
EQUO
@mrinalbhatt Yes! Our Co-founder used to work in US Bank where he has a ton of experience in building software with bank-level security at scale! EQUO is built for absolute security since day 1!!