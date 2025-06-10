Ente Photos
Ente Photos is an open‑source, end‑to‑end encrypted photo & video storage app for mobile, desktop, & web. Enjoy secure backups (3‑cloud redundancy), on‑device AI, privacy-first sharing, family plans & stunning memories. Get started with 10GB free.
Hello everyone!
We’re excited to finally bring Ente Photos to the Product Hunt community!
The story began in 2020, when we had to choose between privacy and convenience while storing our photos. We felt the need to engineer an experience that brought together the best of both worlds, for ourselves.
So we built Ente — an end-to-end encrypted, open-source and cross-platform photo storage app that brings together the best of both.
Here are some of our top features:
End-to-end encryption guarantees no third-party – not even Ente – can peek into your memories
Easily find photos of family and friends, with Ente’s on-device machine learning
Search for photos naturally, like “beach sunset in Hawaii” or “birthday party with mom”
Relive your best moments from past trips, celebrations and everyday life through curated stories
Securely access your photos on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux, and web; with seamless encryption
Share your plan with up to five family members
Ente is fully open source – if you are tech savvy, you can run Ente on your own servers in under a minute
Ente stores 3 encrypted copies of your data in 3 clouds, across 3 locations in the EU
To date, Ente Photos has protected over 200 million memories for thousands of people around the world. We’ve poured a lot of thought, care, and love into building this, and we really hope you like it!
We’re excited to hear your feedback and answer any questions you might have!
Very sleek design inside the dashboard (this green colour was a good choice). :)
How did you market it successfully when Google is such a strong competitor?
@busmark_w_nika Happy that you like the design! We focused on what we believe in: privacy-first, open-source, giving users full control, and building solid on-device AI that works without compromising data. Most of our growth has come through word of mouth, especially from the degoogle and privacy-focused communities.
We also built Ente Auth and TheySeeYourPhotos.com which helped.
@anandbaburajan Interesting, thank you for sharing. I was previously a part of something similar (System Android apps). I started working there later, and the guy exited it after 7 years, he started the project (I was there only the last 6 months) so I didn't have a chance to see the full process. That's why I was interested in marketing part of this project :)
Ente Photos is a fantastic blend of privacy and usability! Love the end-to-end encryption, multi-platform support, and thoughtful features like on-device AI and family sharing.
@supa_l Thanks for the kind words!