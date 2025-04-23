Enigma X lets you encrypt messages, photos, and videos BEFORE they hit any messenger app. Now you control the keys, not messengers.
Features a custom keyboard that encrypts your input before it touches a field of messenger.
I think EnigmaX is incredibly impressive — clean execution, clear value, and definitely built with purpose.
It solves a real need with style and simplicity, which isn’t easy to pull off. I’d easily rate it a solid 9/10, with massive potential to grow even more.
Excited to see how it evolves — huge kudos to you and the team
I’ve been following this project since the beta version, and I’m really excited to see the app live! I see real potential in this system, because so much of our lives is stored in messenger chats and important documents. It’s important for me to feel confident that my personal documents, data, and messages are secure.
In this version of the app, I love the emoji encryption — it adds a vibrant, playful touch. I also appreciate the monetization tool, which opens up opportunities both for users and potential investors.
Congratulations on the launch! I’ll be following with interest to see how Enigma X will influence the way people communicate and behave in chats.
Heyhack Scan
Hey hunters,
Most messengers use reliable encryption, but still generate encryption keys for users. Can you trust when they say they don't know what they create?
I can't. Potential backdoors in messengers lead to serious risks for users, such as:
- Digital footprint accumulation
- Sensitive data leaks to malicious actors
- Risk of advanced surveillance with AI-powered chat analysis
- Personal messages and content can be documented and used against individuals
As everyone has a right to privacy, I believe that people should create and share encryption keys on their own, the same way they share contacts. And never delegate it to messengers, but continue using them at the same time.
🚀 Meet Enigma X on Product Hunt today! 🚀
1. Simply create, share, and use encryption keys on your own, without delegating it to messengers.
2. Easily encrypt sensitive data and media in any app or messengers. Messengers and other unauthorised viewers will see beautiful ciphers only. Access and analysis is technically impossible without a correct key.
3. Get ENIGMA tokens for every keyboard tap. Airdrop is coming.
What makes Enigma X 100% private?
- No data collection at all. Enigma X features seed phrase login (same as crypto wallets)
- Keys are only stored locally on the device, and can be shared using QR code or asymetric encryption
- Decentralized architecture. You encrypt using Enigma X, but actual ciphers are stored on the servers of messengers.
- AES encryption standard for messages and ECDSA (secp256k1) for remote key exchange. It’s impossible to decrypt these algorithms without knowing the correct key.
With Enigma X you can be sure that no third parties can see your chats. Ever.
Also, recent US military scandal would never happen if they used Enigma X together with Signal. Guys would also earn some tokens in that case 😌
Try Enigma X and let me know your thoughts!
P.S. If you’re KOL or VC representative — let’s connect!
Agnes AI
Whoa, encrypting my stuff *before* it even hits the app? That’s genius tbh—no more trusting random messengers with my keys lol. This is next-level, team!
Heyhack Scan
@cruise_chen Yep, Enigma X Keyboard encrypts input immediately. Thanks for your kind words, Chen!