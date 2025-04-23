I’ve been following this project since the beta version, and I’m really excited to see the app live! I see real potential in this system, because so much of our lives is stored in messenger chats and important documents. It’s important for me to feel confident that my personal documents, data, and messages are secure. In this version of the app, I love the emoji encryption — it adds a vibrant, playful touch. I also appreciate the monetization tool, which opens up opportunities both for users and potential investors. Congratulations on the launch! I’ll be following with interest to see how Enigma X will influence the way people communicate and behave in chats.

3mo ago