Elemental Tools

Elemental Tools

Productivity apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch

12 followers

Visit website
Elemental Tools creates productivity apps for Apple devices that empower people to achieve more by focusing their creativity, unlocking their potential and helping them optimize their personal workflows.
This is the 4th launch from Elemental Tools. View more
Firetask 5

Firetask 5

Launching today
TD meets Kanban task manager that syncs across Apple devices
Get more done — with focus and clarity. Firetask helps you focus on what matters today, plan what’s next, and never lose track of what you’re waiting for. Firetask 5 is available today for Mac, the iOS version will be available shortly.
Firetask 5 gallery image
Firetask 5 gallery image
Firetask 5 gallery image
Firetask 5 gallery image
Firetask 5 gallery image
Firetask 5 gallery image
Firetask 5 gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityTask ManagementApple
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Gerald Aquila
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt 👋, I’m Gerald, maker of Firetask. For years we’ve been building Firetask as a task manager that cuts through the noise and helps you actually get things done. Today, we’re excited to launch Firetask 5, our biggest update yet — redesigned from the ground up to give you clarity, focus, and new ways to organize your day. 🚀 What’s new in Firetask 5 • Tags – add flexible context without clutter. • Agenda – keep track of things you want to discuss in meetings or conversations. • Journal – combine daily notes, status updates, and a task archive in one place. • File Attachments – attach documents directly to tasks and projects. 🧭 Why Firetask is different Most task managers are either too simple (you lose structure) or too complex (you spend more time managing the tool than your tasks). Firetask fuses the clarity of GTD® with modern methods like Kanban and the Pomodoro Technique, so you get structure and flexibility. You always know what’s due Today, what’s Next, and what you’re Waiting For. 📱 Designed for Apple users Firetask 5 is fully native on iPhone, iPad, and Mac — with fast iCloud sync and a clean, distraction-free design. One subscription unlocks everything across devices. 🙌 For our existing users Firetask 5 is a new app because we rebuilt sync and the database from scratch. But if you’re coming from the App Store version of Firetask 4, you’ll get a free upgrade to Firetask 4-level functionality — no strings attached. 💡 Try it free Firetask 5 is available today on the Mac App Store with a free one-month trial. The iOS version will follow shortly pending App Review approval. We’d love to hear your feedback, ideas, and how you use Firetask to stay focused. 👉 https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fi... 👉 https://www.firetask.com Thanks for checking out Firetask 5 — and for helping us spread the word! 🚀 Best, Gerald