Firetask 5 Launching today TD meets Kanban task manager that syncs across Apple devices Visit

Get more done — with focus and clarity. Firetask helps you focus on what matters today, plan what’s next, and never lose track of what you’re waiting for. Firetask 5 is available today for Mac, the iOS version will be available shortly.

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • Task Management • Apple