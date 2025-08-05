Launching today
Earlytap
Launch Your Product with AI-Powered Landing Page & Waitlist
5 followers
Launch Your Product with AI-Powered Landing Page & Waitlist
5 followers
Earlytap helps you launch your product in under 60 seconds. Simply describe your product idea and our AI instantly builds a high-converting landing page, email waitlist, and feedback survey, so you can quickly find your first users and get quality feedback.
Earlytap
Hey Product Hunt friends! 👋
I'm Lior, indie hacker and creator of tools like BookAuthority, TailoredRead, and Competely.
Today, I'm excited to share something I've built to help makers and founders like us validate new product ideas instantly - say hello to Earlytap!
As makers, we know building products is fun, but finding real traction early on is tough. Earlytap solves this by turning your ideas into live, AI-generated landing pages and validation surveys - in under 5 minutes, with no code required.
Here's how it works:
1️⃣ Quickly describe your idea (just a sentence or bullet points).
2️⃣ Earlytap instantly builds a beautiful, conversion-optimized landing page.
3️⃣ Visitors join your waitlist, share valuable feedback through auto-generated surveys, and spread the word through built-in referral tools.
4️⃣ You track real-time insights and measure genuine interest, all in one place.
Earlytap lets you:
🚀 Rapidly validate product ideas without wasting time
📈 Capture real user interest and critical feedback instantly
🎯 Leverage built-in viral mechanics to accelerate growth
🖥️ Easily customize your branding and optimize your messaging
I built Earlytap because validating ideas quickly is a challenge I constantly faced as a maker. Existing tools were too complex, expensive, or didn't focus enough on rapid validation. Earlytap streamlines this entire process, helping you spend less time guessing and more time growing.
Sign up takes just seconds, and creating your first landing page is 100% free.
I'd absolutely love your feedback and am here all day to answer questions - drop a comment below! 👇