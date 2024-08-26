Build, deploy and monitor on-premise GenAI applications to solve business needs, drive revenue and boost competitiveness - all in one platform
Launched on September 4th, 2024
very easy to start, intuitive platform for high stake GenAI use cases!
Great app for ML and AI specialist
Dynamiq
Hey there Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Maria-Elena, Chief of Staff at Dynamiq.
We’re back with something we’re incredibly excited about - our biggest step yet toward making agentic AI truly accessible to teams everywhere.
Over the past year, we’ve worked with fast-moving startups and global enterprises alike, all facing the same challenge: building GenAI apps is hard. Especially when it involves stitching together agents, LLMs, RAG pipelines, observability tools, and deployment workflows.
⚡ That’s why we built Dynamiq - an all-in-one platform for building, testing, and deploying agentic AI applications fast. No patchwork. No hidden costs. No dev armies required.
Here’s what you get:
🔹 Multi-agent orchestration with drag-and-drop workflows
🔹 Customizable, built-in chat UI (so you can deploy without frontend work)
🔹 Native observability and evaluation tools to track performance
🔹 Flexible deployments (cloud, on-prem, hybrid - you choose)
This launch is all about helping businesses bring production-ready AI agents to life, quickly and securely.
Would love to hear your thoughts, feedback, and ideas - and see what you’ll build with Dynamiq! 💬
Does Dynamiq’s observability layer allow real-time debugging of agent interactions and decision paths during live workflows? The built-in visibility sounds like a powerful feature, especially for teams experimenting with complex multi-agent logic.