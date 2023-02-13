As a software review and comparison site, tracking affiliate link clicks is one of the most important tools we work with. We've now been using Dub for over a year. After trying every single option available on the market, Bitly, Short.io, self-hosted miscellaneous services, and have found a home with Dub, it's also the only tool we've felt congruent paying for. The URL shortening world and affiliate platform world aren't ready for Dub. Steven and team are about to set the world on fire with it. Couldn't live without Dub at this point.

