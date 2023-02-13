Dub
Dub is the modern link attribution platform for short links, conversion tracking, and affiliate programs.
Launched on March 21st, 2024
Dub.co is highly praised for its robust link management capabilities, offering powerful analytics and user insights. Makers from Hashnode and Novu commend its effectiveness in marketing campaigns and tracking. Users appreciate its simplicity, open-source nature, and comprehensive features, including link cloaking and meta image management. The platform is noted for its intuitive interface and ability to enhance marketing efficiency, making it a preferred choice over competitors like Bitly. Overall, Dub.co is celebrated for its value and ease of use.
Dub
Product Disrupt
It's an excellent tool. I've been using it to shorten all the links for @Product Disrupt . Keen to try out this new feature .
Liveblocks
Been following Dub since inception. This new product makes so much sense. A ton of SaaS companies are going to benefit from this.
Kudos team!