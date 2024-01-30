Dualite
Build and ship applications while all your data stays on your local browser.
Dualite is praised for its ability to streamline web development by converting Figma designs into React and HTML/CSS efficiently. Users appreciate its time-saving features and the accuracy of user event handling. The makers of BooleanMaths Pulse commend Dualite for its utility in prototyping and wire-framing. Overall, Dualite is seen as an essential tool for designers and developers, reducing manual coding efforts and maintaining design fidelity, making it a valuable asset in UI development workflows.
Dualite
Hey PH community! 👋 I'm Rohan here, the Co-Founder of Dualite.
What’s new with Dualite
After a lot of initial comments and feedback around not just focusing on frontend from our launch last moth, we’re happy to integrate Supabase for you to build full-stack applications at ease.
Super excited to present Dualite to all of you: Full-stack AI builder to build your mobile and web apps without worrying about your data and prompts
What is Dualite?
It’s a AI-driven product through which you can build full-stack websites, games, mobile apps and dashboards all while our sensitive data stays secure.
How is Dualite different?
All your data and prompts and designs stays locally on your browser
Select a Framework and Stack to start off with
Easily import legacy and large codebases from GitHub
Supabase integration with a specialised Security agent
What all you can build with Dualite
Social media platforms
Mobile apps
Landing Pages
Dashboards
AI-driven products
Mini Games and quizzes
Who is This For?
Dualite is perfect for:
Startups building full-stack with an integrated design and code system at speed
Agencies building tools and landing pages for clients at scale
Enterprises building internal tools
Indie hackers and builders launching fast without touching code
Our core features:
🚀 Build web and mobile applications with integrations in React, HTML/CSS, Angular, Vue, Tailwind, MUI, JavaScript and TypeScript
🥑 Integrated with Figma to import your designs
👩💻 GitHub 2-Way Sync to seamlessly work with existing repos
🌝 Supabase integrated for building full-stack applications
🧋Fix with Alpha to automatically debug issues while you enjoy your coffee
📈Connect your data with real-time REST APIs
🚀 Deploy instantly through Netlify
Ready to Try?
🚀 Try it live on our website
📽️ Watch a demo walkthrough
💬 Ask us anything below, we're here all day!
🧠 Got a use case you’re thinking about? Let us know. We’ll help you build it.
🎁 PH Special: Use code ILOVEPH for 38% off on our unlimited messages Launch plan
Thank you Product Hunt community once again 🙏
Let’s build the AI workforce of the future together.
Zivy
Congrats, Rohan and team, on the launch! Dualite looks super exciting, and I loved the idea of building full-stack apps straight from prompts while keeping data local. Curious, how are you seeing teams use it so far more for rapid prototyping or production-grade apps as well?
Olvy
Good Stuff Rohan and team