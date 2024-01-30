Dualite is praised for its ability to streamline web development by converting Figma designs into React and HTML/CSS efficiently. Users appreciate its time-saving features and the accuracy of user event handling. The makers of BooleanMaths Pulse commend Dualite for its utility in prototyping and wire-framing. Overall, Dualite is seen as an essential tool for designers and developers, reducing manual coding efforts and maintaining design fidelity, making it a valuable asset in UI development workflows.

+ 7 Summarized with AI