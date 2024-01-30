Dualite
Build and ship applications while all your data stays on your local browser.
Build and ship applications while all your data stays on your local browser.
Dualite is praised for its ability to streamline web development by converting Figma designs into React and HTML/CSS efficiently. Users appreciate its time-saving features and the accuracy of user event handling. The makers of BooleanMaths Pulse commend Dualite for its utility in prototyping and wire-framing. Overall, Dualite is seen as an essential tool for designers and developers, reducing manual coding efforts and maintaining design fidelity, making it a valuable asset in UI development workflows.
Hey Product Hunt community! 👋 I'm Rohan here, the Co-Founder of Dualite.
Super excited to present Dualite Alpha to all of you: Local-first AI builder to build your mobile and web apps without worrying about your data and prompts
What is Dualite Alpha?
It’s a AI-driven product through which you can build websites, games, mobile apps and dashboards all while our data, prompts and code stays on your local browser.
How is Dualite Alpha different?
All your data and prompts and designs stays locally on your browser
Select a Framework and Stack to start off with
Easily import legacy and large codebases from GitHub
What all you can build with Alpha
Mobile apps
Landing Pages
Dashboards
AI-driven products
Complex SaaS products like FigJam and Notion
Mini Games and quizzes
Who is This For?
Dualite Alpha is perfect for:
Startups building at speed with an integrated design and code system
Agencies building tools and landing pages for clients at scale
Enterprises building internal tools
Indie hackers and builders launching fast without touching code
Our core features:
🚀 Build web and mobile applications with integrations in React, HTML/CSS, Angular, Vue, Tailwind, MUI, JavaScript and TypeScript
🥑 Integrated with Figma to import your designs
👩💻 GitHub 2-Way Sync to seamlessly work with existing repos
🧋Fix with Alpha to automatically debug issues while you enjoy your coffee
📈Connect your data with real-time REST APIs
🚀 Deploy instantly through Netlify
Ready to Try?
🚀 Try it live on our website
📽️ Watch a demo walkthrough
💬 Ask us anything below, we're here all day!
🧠 Got a use case you’re thinking about? Let us know. We’ll help you build it.
🎁 PH Special: Use code ILOVEPH for 38% off on our unlimited messages Launch plan
Thank you Product Hunt community once again 🙏
Let’s build the AI workforce of the future together.
Shoutout to our team for making this happen
Prakhar Tandon, Shivam Agarwal, Mukul Dubey, Sayan Majumder, Vaibhavi Tyagi, Amrutha KH, Siya Vaid, Bhavya Sharma
