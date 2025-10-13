Launching today
Drynosaur

Make hangovers go extinct, one day at a time

Take a break from alcohol and evolve your Drynosaur. Check in daily, build streaks, and see real benefits as you progress through Eras. Perfect for Dry January, Sober October, or anyone cutting back.
Free Options
Launch tags:
iOSHealth & FitnessDrinking
Gareth Harte
Maker
Hey Product Hunt!

I built Drynosaur because I wanted to cut back on drinking but didn't like how serious all the sobriety apps felt.

So I made one where you evolve a dinosaur instead. Check in each day and your Drynosaur levels up. Hit milestones and it evolves.

As you build streaks, you unlock "Eras" that show real benefits such as better sleep, more energy, clearer thinking. 

It's designed for the sober curious - people doing challenges like Dry January and Sober October, or anyone just wanting to see how they feel with fewer hangovers. Not necessarily quitting forever.

Make hangovers go extinct.

