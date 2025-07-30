Manage teams, assign tasks to your team and get real-time updates directly from your AI-Powered WhatsApp Copilot. All in natural language - no matter what language you speak. And no more manual task creation, no additional apps needed or long onboarding time.
Done-Copilot
@nino_munafo Can multiple managers assign tasks to shared teams without overlap confusion
Done-Copilot
@masump Yes!
Receiving members will just see the tasks assigned and who's the assignee, while managers can already see tasks assigned to the team - and if a task that is being assigned is similar or is the same as another, the Agent asks for confirmation before creating the tasks.
Nice, is it possible to use with web whatsapp?