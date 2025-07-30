10 followers
Meet Dona: my new, free, minimalist iOS task management app! Designed for daily simplicity, it works offline and integrates with the iPhone ecosystem (Siri, widgets). No payment, no ads, no tracking. Download it and let me know what you think!
Dona - Simple tasks
I built Dona because I felt most task managers (like TickTick, Akiflow) were designed for CEOs with incredibly complex lives. I wanted something different: a truly minimalist app that encourages simple routines for everyone. Dona is all about decluttering your mind and focusing on what truly matters, without the overwhelm. Excited to hear your thoughts!
@yanice_boady congrats on your launch! I've tried so many personal task managers but also default back to apple notes... It's exactly what you said, I just become overwhelmed with all the bells and whistles and just want something basic like my standard pen and paper to track basic to-dos! I'll def be giving this a try!
