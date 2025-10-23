Launching today
DoDot
Daily prompt-based social media
DoDot is a daily, prompt-based social app that redefines meaningful check-ins with a fun twist. One question for everyone to answer together, discover more about each other, and build a simple habit of connection that’s synchronous, low-pressure, and fun.
DoDot
This nails the low pressure, real friends vibe. One shared prompt keeps it simple and habit forming, and side by side answers sound great. Prompt idea: What tiny win did you have today? Congrats on the launch, I’m grabbing my username and inviting my group. Very Cool badge is a nice touch.