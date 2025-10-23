Launching today
Daily prompt-based social media

DoDot is a daily, prompt-based social app that redefines meaningful check-ins with a fun twist. One question for everyone to answer together, discover more about each other, and build a simple habit of connection that’s synchronous, low-pressure, and fun.
Christopher Yoon
Hello Product Hunt! We’re launching DoDot, a daily prompt-based social media app. Every day, everyone gets the same question. You answer together, discover more about your people, and build a simple habit of connection. We’re optimizing for real replies with real friends, not performative feeds. One synchronous prompt → low pressure check ins → stronger ties over time. How it works One prompt drops daily Reply with text or a photo See your friends’ answers side by side Use the prompt to start conversations or stay up to date with your friends’ lives Some prompts you can expect “What’s the best thing about today?” “Most recent purchase?” “What’s in your fridge?” “POV: You’re a food blogger” “It’s World Pasta Day, share your favorite pasta” Who it’s for Close friends, families, and small teams who want a quick shared touchpoint each day. Join today We’ve just launched on the App Store. Early users will receive a "Very Cool" badge under their profile. How you can help Tell us a prompt you’d love to answer today Share it with your friends Grab your username and try a full day with friends We’ll be here all day. Drop feedback, requests, and tough questions. Thank you for checking us out
Alex Cloudstar

This nails the low pressure, real friends vibe. One shared prompt keeps it simple and habit forming, and side by side answers sound great. Prompt idea: What tiny win did you have today? Congrats on the launch, I’m grabbing my username and inviting my group. Very Cool badge is a nice touch.

