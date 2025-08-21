Launching today
Deforge
Canva for AI Agents
Deforge makes building AI agents 10x simpler. We're a visual platform that condenses complex workflows into single nodes and lets anyone deploy agents by just filling out a form.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Anoy - one of the co-founders of Deforge.
Most AI builders are still made for developers, locking great ideas behind complex setups and endless tutorials. We believe that's broken. Deforge is a new take on AI creation: a visual, no-code platform where anyone can build and deploy powerful AI agents.
Early users are already using Deforge to:
- Automate their social media content from a single prompt.
- Build research assistants that summarize articles instantly.
- Create smart chatbots to query their company's private documents.
- Connect their favorite apps into powerful, custom workflows.
- Save hours of tedious work every single week.
That AI idea you've been thinking about? The one that could transform your workflow? It's not as complicated as you think. With Deforge, it's just a few nodes away from reality. Our one-node builders turn complex tasks into a single click, and our form-builder lets anyone use what you create. The power to build is truly at your fingertips.
What are you waiting for?
Bring your agent to life today:
Start Building on Deforge: https://deforge.io/
My co-founders and I will be here all day to answer every question. We can't wait to see what you build!
Rustic AI
Looks interesting, how is it different from n8n
@robbins23 Our target audience comprises both technical and non-technical professionals. In comparison to n8n and langflow, we can say that 10 nodes of those platforms are equivalent to 1 node of ours. We are not oversimplifying things, but we are prebuilding the required and optimal nodes.
Plus, We’ve also built an intuitive form builder that can be wrapped over your workflow, making it as easy as filling out a form to deploy AI Agents.