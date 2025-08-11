31 followers
DeepReel
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋
I’m Sahil, founder of DeepReel — and today we’re launching an AI video teammate that helps you create high-quality explainer videos without the time, cost, or headaches of traditional video production.
The problem
For the last decade, we’ve been told to “do more video.”
But no one solved the real challenge: the human bandwidth bottleneck.
One person can only write, shoot, and edit so much — even the best marketers and creators run out of hours in the day. Hiring a full video team isn’t realistic for most. The result? Great ideas get stuck in Google Docs, and high-value blog posts never reach their full audience.
The shift
The future of video isn’t replacing human creativity — it’s amplifying it. The next leap in productivity will come from tools that take care of the repetitive, technical work, so people can focus on the creative and strategic parts that truly need a human touch.
That’s where DeepReel comes in.
What it does
DeepReel’s AI Video Genie works like a skilled production assistant on steroids:
1. You give it a blog URL, document, or just a topic.
2. It writes an engaging script, adds a lifelike AI presenter or voiceover, sources b-roll, music, captions, and animations.
3. You review and tweak in our simple, non-scary editor — no editing skills required.
Minutes later, you have a polished explainer video ready for social media, YouTube, or your website - complete with engaging hooks, smooth transitions, and professional b-roll that actually matches your content.
What makes us different
DeepReel's AI Video Genie is your all-in-one video production team - it writes engaging scripts with proven hooks, makes smart editing decisions about cuts and transitions, finds perfect b-roll matches, and keeps everything on-brand automatically. Other tools make you the director; we give you smart automation with creative control.Why people love it
Create a month’s worth of videos in an afternoon
Turn existing blogs, articles, and documents into engaging videos
Perfect for video SEO and building social media presence
Choose from 200+ AI presenters and voices or clone your own
Create videos in 30+ languages with perfect lip-sync
Keep every video perfectly on-brand
Since our beta, marketing teams, founders, and agencies have used DeepReel to unlock more reach from the content they already have — without burning out their teams or blowing their budgets.
Who it’s for
Marketers at B2C service companies (fintech, healthcare, legal) who need to educate customers and explain complex topics simply
Founders wanting to build authority and social presence in their industry
Content-heavy businesses with blogs/articles that aren't reaching their full potential as videos
PH launch special 🎁
Unlimited video creation for 3 months worth $300 on business plans - claim here (valid until 31 August 2025)
Unlimited video creation for 1 month worth $100 on Pro plan - claim here (valid until 31 August 2025)
Drop a video topic or blog URL in the comments and we’ll convert your first explainer video for free today.
We’re excited to see what you create with DeepReel Big thanks to @Kevin for hunting us 🚀"
SolidityScan
I have been using this product for a while. Very helpful and saves a lot of my time in creating content.
At what extent can user change/edit the AI-generated output?
I have been using this product for a while. Very helpful and saves a lot of my time in creating content.
At what extent can user change/edit the AI-generated output?