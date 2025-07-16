Launching today
Deadline Savior Demo
Turn your Pomodoro sessions into RPG battles
15 followers
Turn your Pomodoro sessions into RPG battles
15 followers
Deadline Savior is a productivity RPG where your real-life focus sessions power your hero in a fantasy world. Turns your daily work into idle turn-based battles, loot collection, and skill progression — all while you stay focused on actual tasks.
If you have trouble staying focused at work, give this a try!
It’s the perfect blend of a productivity tool and an RPG game!
Here's the store page!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3173680/_/