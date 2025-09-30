Launching today

Databuddy Analytics

Analytics, insights, and feature flags in one platform

Databuddy gives developers one place for analytics, logs, and feature flags. It’s type-safe, lightweight, and works across serverless, edge, and stateful environments. Privacy-first foundation, and a focus on user-experience and streamlined flows
Databuddy Analytics gallery image
AnalyticsMarketingPrivacy
Launch Team / Built With

Iza
Hi producthunters, I built Databuddy because I felt existing tools were either too heavy or too fragmented for small developer teams. You often end up with one product for analytics, another for logging, and something else for feature flags, not to mention any of the other 10 things you might need, generally all being interconnected in the first place, yet so fragmented. Databuddy puts these essentials together in one place. Right now you can: - Track analytics, web vitals, errors & custom events - Feature flags with one click, and millisecond global deployments - Share access either publicly, or with your team in seconds I’m still early and focused on making the core experience solid. Your feedback means a lot. If you try it out, let me know what works and what feels off, noting it's fully open-source and fully transparent. Thanks for taking a look. Iza, Founder of Databuddy
fmerian
When I stumbled upon @Databuddy Analytics, it was an instant crush.

The product checks all the boxes. We hate cookie banners. Fixed it. We hate fluffy marketing sites. Fixed it. We hate complex setups. Fixed it. We hate cluttered dashboards. Fixed it.

Databuddy is exactly the type of products that I love, opinionated and beautifully crafted.

S/O to @izadoesdev for the awesome work. Keep it up.

Oh and we're in October. It's Hacktoberfest. There's no better time to start contributing and supporting open-source projects. OSS ftw.

