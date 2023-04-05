Dart

Dart

The only truly AI-native project management tool

4.65 reviews

381 followers

Visit website
Dart incorporates AI from the ground up to empower your team to work smarter, streamline tasks, and achieve more with less effort. Now with Dart you can chat with AI to accomplish any action as well as assign expert agents to work on tasks across a broad range of categories.
This is the 3rd launch from Dart. View more
Dart

Dart

Launching today
Brainstorm, plan, and execute faster with chat and AI agents
Dart now combines AI chat and agents into a one-of-a-kind project management tool. Brainstorm, plan, and track projects effortlessly by talking to AI. Then deploy specialized and even custom agents to handle any type of work you’ve mapped out.
Dart gallery image
Dart gallery image
Dart gallery image
Dart gallery image
Dart gallery image
Dart gallery image
Dart gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Milad Malek
Maker
📌
Hello PH community! Today we're excited to launch Dart AI Chat and Agents 🎯. Dart is an AI-native and fully-featured project management tool built for your entire team. With AI chat you can now ask Dart to handle anything you might want in a PM tool. You can chat to brainstorm ideas, plan out projects, fill in task details, create roadmaps, generate reports, and so much more. When it's time to actually do your planned work, you can now bring in AI agents that specialize in specific areas such as marketing, sales, design, or coding. You can use one of Dart's easily configured default agents, or invite any 3rd party or custom AI agent of your choice. On top of that, Dart integrates seamlessly with all your tools including ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, Slack, Discord, Github, and more. We’ve loved building Dart, and we can’t wait for you to try it. Let us know what you think!