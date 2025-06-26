Subscribe
Sign in

Dancing Dogs app

Launching today

Turn Dog Pics Into Dancing Dog Videos via AI (Hover Icon 🤣)

20 followers

Visit website
Video editingAI Generative Art

The Dancing Dog app uses AI to turn your dog’s photo into a 10sec dance video! Simple and fur-tastic: Snap a pic, get a unique clip in 1 of 8 styles: Salsa, Ballet, Robot & more. Share it with your pack! Your pup's got moves! That what AI was made for 🤣🐶

© 2025 Product Hunt